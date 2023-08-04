Maja Salvador’s Secret Civil Wedding Preceded Bali Ceremony

Actress Maja Salvador has unveiled a previously undisclosed aspect of her marriage, sharing that she and husband Rambo Nuñez had an intimate civil wedding in Manila on Valentine’s Day, marking their fourth anniversary. Despite initially intending for a single wedding, the decision for a destination ceremony led them to honor their commitment with a civil ceremony locally. The private event included close family members and preceded their recent wedding at Apurva Kempinski, Bali. Renowned personalities like Maine Mendoza, John Lloyd Cruz, and Sarah Lahbati attended the Bali ceremony, where Maja and Rambo officially tied the knot for the second time.

Photo courtesy: Instagram @maja