MAFTI Rondalla Concert



By Jon G. Malek

For the past several months, a group of hard working musicians of various skill levels have been working hard to rejuvenate the Rondalla ensemble of the Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers, Inc. Over the summer months, the Rondalla had a few performances at events at the City Hall, Manitoba Legislature, the national meeting of the Filipino Canadian National Congress, as well as other occasions. But the big event is yet to come. The main performance will be on November 9, 2024, at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Center (711 Jefferson Ave.) Entrance is free, but you will need a ticket so that organizers can track attendance. To reserve tickets, you can contact Genalyn (204-890-7894) or Jasmin (204-230-5821), or by email at genalyntan08@gmail.com.



This version of the MAFTI Rondalla ensemble is building on the work done by generations past. The director of the Rondalla, Genalyn Tan, has gone to great efforts to rejuvenate the group including the purchase of new instruments from the Philippines, including bandurias, lauds, and octavinas. Ronald Mervin Sison – known most recently for the dramatic reading of the Noli Me Tangere and a presentation of Florante at Laura in Regina, which he first premiered in Winnipeg a couple of years ago. The group was first under the directorship of Marverick Heramiz and under his leadership our group forged our closeness. When the tides of life took Mark away from the city, Meldrick Agravante – one of Winnipeg’s great (Filipino) jazz singers – took the reigns. It is not easy coming into such a situation, where an ensemble had forged a close relationship with its past director, but Mel has fit into the position with grace and skill, and has help our ensemble grow even more. I can’t name each and every member of the Rondalla here, but each performer deserves an ovation of their own. We are a band of people passionate about the music and Filipino culture, and we come with a great variety of skill. Some who previously had not played a musical instrument are playing alongside those who have played for years. The ensemble is a work of love and dedication, and many different people have put in countless hours of practice and rehearsal for November’s performance.

MAFTI as an organization has been around for more than 45 years and, in addition to serving the interests of internationally trained educators, serves its mandate for cultural preservation with zeal and zest. The rejuvenation of the MAFTI Rondalla is another step the organization has taken in its continual quest to serve the Filipino community and preserve the culture of the Philippines abroad.

The MAFTI Rondalla was born out of a passion for Philippine music, spearheaded by Rosalinda Natividad Cantiveros during her presidency in the middle of the 1980s. The ensemble took shape with the invaluable support of fellow MAFTI members, including the late Leonie Bailon and Rose Falgui, as well as Filipino families such as the Abrils. However, its formation posed significant challenges, notably, the logistics of importing traditional Banduria instruments from the Philippines.

We warmly invite everyone to the event, and to come and celebrate Filipino traditional music. There will be folksongs, jazz, pop renditions, and a medley or two on top of solo performances and traditional Filipino dances.

Jon Malek is an Assistant Professor of History and Philosophy at Providence University College & Seminary, a member of the MAFTI Rondalla, and the current VP of MAFTI.