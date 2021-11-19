Like a coin, Bea Luigi Gomez represent two sides of a queen



Held at the Hilton Manila Ballroom in Resorts World Manila during her send-off, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez said she will present two sides of herself on the Miss Universe stage, the feminine “Beatrice” side and the warrior “Luigi” side. She says she will not shy away from campaigning for greater acceptance for people who find themselves within the same community as she has already openly admitted that she’s a part of the LGBTQIA plus community. These and more, including her thoughts about her bashers and supporters.

To compete for the 70th edition of the Miss Universe Pageant, which will culminate on December 12, 2021, the Cebuana queen leaves for Eilat, Israel on the 27th of this month. Her pageant preparations have brought her to a 7, now she rates her chances a perfect 10 by saying that all she has to do is to go through the three stops as she literally has to take stop-overs before she finally lands in Eilat.