NBTC Global Games Come to Canada on July 2022

By Emar Sy

With the recent announcement of NBTC getting global by NBTC founder Coach Eric Altamirano, Mike Cruz of Crossover Sports Canada was tasked to head the global games in Canada.

In 2015 Coach Mike pioneered the participation of international teams at NBTC (National Basketball Training Centre) National High School Championships, a prestigious annual basketball event of the best high school teams in the Philippines. The participation led to influx of Fil Canadian recruits for colleges and universities in the Philippines and interest from other countries like United States led by Bong Ulep, New Zealand of David Perez and Australia by Cromwell Alvarez. In 2018 Italy of Ever Cuerdo and Vancouver’s Nap Santos joined the fray.

Coach Mike will lead the NBTC Global Games in Canada with the help of provincial leaders across Canada. Up for grabs are two slots allotted for Canada for the NBTC finals on March 2023 in Manila. Provincial teams from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia – Maritimes and host Ontario will fight it out and qualify. Leading Vancouver BC is NBTC veteran Coach Nap, Alberta is headed by ex PBA Andy De Guzman, Danilo Cruz and Jhong Rapada, Regina Saskatchewan is led by Marlou Poquiz, Manitoba Hall of Famer Manny Aranez heads the Winnipeg delegation, another Hall of Famer awardee Jex Mendiola and Percie De Guzman team up for Montreal, Quebec, Ramil Aquino gathers the best from Nova Scotia and the Maritimes while long time NBTC advocate Dome Florido is Toronto, Ontario’s provincial leader. Coach Rod Garcia is tasked as Commissioner with Ms. Leslie Ruiz as Overall Coordinator and future Hall of Famer Wallie Landicho as consultant.

NBTC Global games will be held on July 1-3, 2022 at The Playground and Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto with MCBN and Pinoy Radio as its media partner. It is also being supported by Asenso Remit and Smart Philippines. Fil Canadian players born 2004 and younger is qualified to participate and may contact their provincial leader for their scheduled tryouts. Other division participating as side events includes 40 and above, Open, Collegiate (2002-2004), 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011. Legion of fans, supporters and teams are expected to flock to Toronto to witness and participate at this prestigious event. Also expected to grace the event includes dignitaries and VIP’s including NBTC Founder Coach Eric Altamirano.

For more information and interested parties may also contact Coach Mike Cruz at 4167958985 or email crossoversportscanada@gmail.com Latest updates is available thru their fb page@nbtcglobalgamescanada.