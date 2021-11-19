Basketball is Back!



The Philippine Basketball Association is back after a long hiatus. This year, they’ll be opening their season with the smaller league, reduced number of teams and reduced spectators! Filipino basketball in Peg City has finally made its triumphant return to cheers from all Filipinos around these parts. Along with Basketball Manitoba Hall of Fame, Manny Aranez and the full team of PBA officers and volunteers, they hope you’re ready because it will make those cold winter days worthwhile we know how much you love basketball.