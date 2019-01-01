Kim de Leon, Shayne Sava are ‘StarStruck’ 7 grand champions

Kim de Leon, Shayne Sava are ‘StarStruck’ 7 grand champions

Kim de Leon and Shayne Sava were declared over the weekend as Ultimate Male and Female survivors in the 7th season of “StarStruck.”

Kim and Shayne each received a million peso cash prize plus house and lot as grand winners. Kim garnered 97.4% score over Allen Ansay’s 95.2%. For her part, Shayne scored 96.9% against the 94.8% of Lexi Gonzales. The show’s hosts were Dingdong Dantes and season one Ultimate Female Survivor Jennylyn Mercado. The panel also known as the StarStruck Council is composed of actress and model Heart Evangelista, veteran actress Cherie Gil, and comedian Jose Manalo.

