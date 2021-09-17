Ken’s heartfelt message for birthday girl Rita



They starred in the 2018 drama My Special Tatay and the 2019 series One of the Baes. Kapuso actor Ken Chan gives a sweet message for onscreen partner Rita Daniela on her birthday didn’t let his love team’s birthday pass without a warm message on her special day. He wrote on Instagram, “You always take the time to care, to listen, and to understand. You really make a difference in the lives of those around you. And that is why on your birthday you are wished the same in return, a world of happiness now and always.”

“I may not be by your side celebrating your special day. But I want you to know that I’m thinking of you and wishing you a wonderful birthday Choi! May God continue to bless your life and give you the desires of your heart.” He added. Ken and Rita recently starred in Ang Dalawang Ikaw where Ken played the lead role of Nelson, a man suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder while Rita played the role of Mia, a family-oriented, extroverted, and loving woman.