In Anxious Anticipation of the First Fall of Snow

The clouds today look like humpback whales

And cold is the kiss of the northern gales

The same well-trodden path is gold with leaves

But no movement in sight the thick mist grieves

Bits of feathery white are now falling

The script for a summer’s play is missing

Is there really something invincible

In the heart of the weakly and feeble?

Stark visions of a world left in rubbles

Of humans wallowing in their troubles

Standing on stools with ropes around their necks

Sailors jumping from the ghastly ship decks

Lightning and thunder comfort the weary

Only in a gods-forsaken country!

Note:

A sonnet consisting of 10-syllable lines

written with LoveKat