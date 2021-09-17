In Anxious Anticipation of the First Fall of Snow

The clouds today look like humpback whales
And cold is the kiss of the northern gales
The same well-trodden path is gold with leaves
But no movement in sight the thick mist grieves
Bits of feathery white are now falling
The script for a summer’s play is missing
Is there really something invincible
In the heart of the weakly and feeble?
Stark visions of a world left in rubbles
Of humans wallowing in their troubles
Standing on stools with ropes around their necks
Sailors jumping from the ghastly ship decks
Lightning and thunder comfort the weary
Only in a gods-forsaken country!
Note:
A sonnet consisting of 10-syllable lines
written with LoveKat