Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards Reflect on Lessons Learned from Each Other

Photo Source: GMA Integrated News

MANILA, Philippines — As Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards rekindle their on-screen chemistry in the upcoming film Hello, Love, Again, the two stars shared insights on how their friendship has deepened since working together on Hello, Love, Goodbye in 2019.

In a recent interview with 24 Oras, Kathryn praised Alden’s resilience and positive attitude, saying, “He’s just amazing. When I feel tired, I look at him and think, ‘He never complains.’” She added that she values his guidance, noting, “If I need advice, I can ask him anything without hesitation.”

Alden, in turn, credited Kathryn with helping him see life differently. “She taught me not to take life too seriously, to value personal time and relationships,” he shared. “Take everything one day at a time; you don’t have to be a superhero.”

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, Hello, Love, Again premieres in theaters worldwide on November 13.