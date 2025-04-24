June Heritage Month 2025: Celebrating Our Youth and Culture

Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

Winnipeg, MB — The Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba Inc. (PHCM) proudly presents its official slate of activities for June Heritage Month 2025, under the inspiring theme “Ipagdiwang ang Ating Kabataan at Kultura – Celebrating Our Youth and Culture.” This month-long celebration highlights the vibrant spirit, contributions, and traditions of the Filipino community, with a special focus on youth empowerment and cultural pride.

Kicking off with meaningful conversations and community gatherings, the Youth Conversation Café on May 28 sets the tone for a series of educational, spiritual, and cultural events throughout June. On May 30, the Celebration of Faith brings together Filipinos of all denominations to reflect on the role of spirituality in community life.

The official launch of the month’s festivities begins with the Flag Raising and Opening Ceremony at the Philippine-Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM) on Sunday, June 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This patriotic moment will set the stage for a culturally rich program.

Other major highlights include:

• Sharing Circle – June 11: An opportunity to engage in storytelling, cultural reflection, and intergenerational dialogue.

• Cultural Exchange – June 14: A platform to showcase the diverse traditions and customs within the Filipino community.

• El Fili Reading – June 19 at the Legislative Building: A nod to Filipino literary heritage through readings from José Rizal’s El Filibusterismo.

• Independence Ball – June 21 at the Victoria Inn: A formal celebration of Philippine Independence with music, dance, and community recognition.

• Adult Conversation Café – June 25: Continuing the dialogue from the youth café, this event encourages deeper community discussions among adults.

• Multicultural Picnic in the Park – June 28 at Tyndall Park Community Centre Grounds (10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.): A day of food, games, and family fun open to newcomers and all Manitobans.

In addition to PHCM’s core events, several partner organizations will also host their own community gatherings, including:

• QPAM Mayflower Festival – May 3 at Maples Community Centre

• MAFTI Cultural Show – Date and location TBD

• Mabuhay District AGM – June 17

• Filipino Canadian Folk Festival – June 29 at Tyndall Park (4:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.)

These events are a collective celebration of Filipino identity and multicultural unity in Manitoba. Everyone is encouraged to participate and rediscover the beauty of Filipino culture through heritage, music, storytelling, and community connection.

For more information and event updates, visit: phcminc.org/FHM2024