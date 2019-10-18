John Lloyd Cruz makes surprising comeback

John Lloyd Cruz surprised everyone when he appeared in the last frame of the “Culion” movie trailer shown recently.

The actor’s unexpected appearance indicated that he has finally ended his break from acting after more than two years in hiatus. His last film was the Star Cinema movie “Finally Found Someone” in 2017. He subsequently took an indefinite leave from showbiz to attend to personal matters.

“Culion” is set in the 1940s and follows the story of three leper patients Anna (Iza Calzado), Doris (Jasmine Curtis-Smith), and Ditas (Meryll Soriano). The film is directed by Alvin Yapan and written by Ricky Lee. It is vying for a competition slot in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.