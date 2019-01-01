Jason Mraz collaborates with Filipina singer

International artist Jason Mraz is set to release a single in collaboration with a Filipina artist.

That artist is Reneé Dominique, a Filipina singer whose cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” was featured in a commercial for one of the world’s biggest smartphone makers.

Her newest single “Could I Love You Any More” features collaboration with Mraz. The 20-year-old Filipina released the music video of the song on YouTube on June 13. The music video was filmed in Manila and Singapore, and was directed by Jeff Coffman. Mraz said Dominique is an artist on the rise. He described her voice as angelic and heavenly and didn’t sound connected to any particular region on the planet.