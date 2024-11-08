Heart Evangelista Leads Relief Operations for Typhoon Kristine Victims in Batangas

Photo Source: @iamhearte IG

MANILA, Philippines —Kapuso star and Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) president Heart Evangelista led a relief operation for communities in Mabini, Batangas, affected by Typhoon Kristine. Despite her busy schedule, Evangelista distributed essential goods as part of SSFI’s humanitarian efforts.

Heart shared photos of the relief operation on her Instagram, joined by fellow SSFI officers, including Cavite District 2 Representative Lani Mercado-Revilla, Nancy Dela Rosa, wife of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, wife of Senator Mark Villar. The SSFI team also extended aid to Talisay and Laurel, Batangas residents.

Evangelista expressed solidarity with those affected, saying, “We at SSFI are committed to supporting our fellow Filipinos in need. Our presence here is to remind you that you are not alone in this journey to recovery.”

Evangelista has served as SSFI president since June 2024, actively participating in its socio-civic and humanitarian projects.