Got a creative idea to promote COVID-19 vaccines in your community?

Getting a vaccine is one of the best ways to protect against COVID-19 and other serious infectious diseases.

The Government of Canada recognizes that communities play a critical role in building vaccine confidence. Vaccine confidence means people feel they have the information they need to make an informed decision about vaccination.

This is why the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) launched the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge. The Agency is looking for creative and innovative ideas from the public for communications campaigns targeted to groups within their communities who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campaigns should aim to promote vaccine confidence and address any uncertainty so that people can make an informed decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The campaigns should also encourage people to continue to follow public health measures, particularly because there are some variants of concern that can spread more easily.

As part of the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge, 20 finalists will be chosen to receive $25,000 each to develop their ideas and launch their community-based campaigns. Finalists will spread the word about COVID-19 vaccines through creative, community-driven and culturally sensitive means.

At the end of the Challenge period, a grand prize of $100,000 will be awarded to one winner to reinvest in their community to protect and promote public health.

The deadline for PHAC to receive submissions is 3 pm EST April 9, 2021. Finalists will be selected by May 7, 2021. Details of the Challenge can be found at www.canada.ca/covid-vaccine.