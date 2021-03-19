Northern Lights: A Magical Lightshow

Northern_Lights(3) Northern_Lights(1) Northern_Lights(2)

The Aurora Borelis or “Northern Lights” lit up the night skies of Manitoba and their wonderous displays were captured by many Manitobans over the last couple of weeks including Aira Miraflor in York Factory, Manitoba. York Factory is approximately 1000 kms north of Winnipeg. The glow of the Northern Lights were visible as far south as Morden, Manitoba.

The private PINOY Aurora Borealis Hunters on Facebook has over 5,800 members and recently featured many posts by new Canadians experiencing their first encounters with the Northern Lights.

Photos courtesy of Aira Miraflor & Richard Bryan Arenga Ojaldon