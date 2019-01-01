GMA addresses DOLE’s findings on Eddie Garcia incident

GMA Network has responded to the preliminary results of the investigation conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on the incident involving the late actor Eddie Garcia.

The DOLE has raised three violations by GMA under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law. These violations include failure to submit an incident report within 24 hours, to employ or designate a safety officer, and to employ or designate a certified First Aider. The TV network in its statement filed last Sept. 16 has replied point- by- point to the alleged violations, concluding that what happened was an unforeseeable accident. The GMA Network said it will continue to cooperate with the DOLE on this matter.