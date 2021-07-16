Full House for Blue Bomber Home Opener



Mark your calendars for August 5th. The Blue Bombers have been given the green light by the province to play the home opener on August 5th to a full stadium of fully vaccinated fans.

The home opener will be a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Investors Group Field.

Bombers fans who want to attend the game would need to have their second shot by July 21 and must show their Manitoba immunization card to enter the stadium.

Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 19th at 10am. For more information about the upcoming Blue Bomber season, visit BlueBombers.com.



