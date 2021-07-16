Chow Down Burger



It’s Burger Week in the Winkler- Morden area and Cucina Filipinas Rice & Noodles is presenting a Filipino inspired burger. Nina Pinlac-Manuguid and Randolph Manuguid (pictured) are proud to present the “Chow Down Burger”. It’s an angus beef burger. topped with savory pork sisig, fried egg on a bed of crispy lettuce, creamy mayo, cheddar cheese in a soft ube pandesal bun and topped off with lumpiang shanghai. Cucina Filipinas is located in Winkler, Manitoba and “Explore Morden Winkler Burer Week” runs from July 26 to 31.

Cucina Filipinas in Winkler featuring “Chow Down Burger”

Explore Morden Winkler Burger Week runs July 26 to 31



A restaurant in Winkler, Manitoba is bringing some Filipino flair for its entry in the upcoming Burger Week which, like other Winnipeg themed weeks, will have Morden and Winkler restaurants bring their bold burger offerings to Southern Manitoba. The event is held by Explore Morden Winkler, a tourism initiative by the two cities and the RM of Stanley, and has seen success in the past with Burger Week, Poutine Week, and Pizza Week.

Nina Pinlac-Manuguid and her husband Randolph Manuguid opened their restaurant Cucina Filipinas in the Fall of 2019 after coming to Canada in 2009 and 2011, respectively. Their success in Southern Manitoba can be attributed to the growing Filipino population in the area, as well as Filipino cuisine being unique to most people in the Morden-Winkler region.

In their Burger Week debut, Cucina Filipinas has partnered with fledgling Instagram foodie ChowDown Manitoba (@chowdownmb) to create the ChowDown Burger, which has an Angus Beef burger topped with savory pork sisig and a fried egg on a bed of crisp lettuce slathered with creamy mayo and cheddar cheese in a soft ube pandesal bun. The burger is then garnished with a lumpiang shanghai as the veritable cherry on top.

Explore Morden Winkler Burger Week runs from July 26 to 31 and is open to everyone.

Photos by Mike Macaraeg | Filipino Journal