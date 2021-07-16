Introducing…Folklorama Fusion!



WINNIPEG, MB – July 6th, 2021 – Summer isn’t cancelled – the fun is about to come. Introducing…Folklorama – One Unified Virtual Experience. One Multi-Cultural Fusion Event, presented by Manitoba Liquor Marts. Travel around the world – no passport required! Enjoy three themed nights of entertainment streamed LIVE FREE with some of Manitoba’s favourite ethno-cultural performers, from the Burton Cummings Theatre Friday, August 6th to Sunday, August 8th, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver a unique Folklorama experience to festival goers both local and international”, states Teresa Cotroneo, Executive Director, Folklorama. “Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Manitoba Liquor Marts, these one-of-a-kind shows are streaming for FREE.”

Friday, August 6th will feature Asia and Africa, Saturday, August 7th will display The Americas, and Sunday, August 8th will showcase Europe.

“Manitoba Liquor Marts is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Folklorama – One Multicultural Fusion Event,” said Manny Atwal, President & CEO. “Over the past 25 years, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has supported Folklorama in a variety of ways. We have been honoured to sponsor the festival and pavilion entertainment, kick off events and volunteers, which our own employees have had the privilege of donating their time to a pavilion. While this year may look different, Folklorama will always be known for bringing Manitobans together to celebrate the diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our province. This is a mandate that is very important to us at Liquor & Lotteries. Enjoy the vibrant performances of the virtual showcases from the comfort of your own home. We’ll all be together soon.”

During each show, viewers will get to learn about each ethno-cultural performance and the importance of keeping culture alive. Sign up to get your free access and weekly behind-the-scenes exclusives at Folklorama.ca.

“Today definitely marks a moment in Folklorama’s history that we will never forget”, states Stan Hall, President, Folklorama Board of Directors. “The idea of the Folklorama Fusion event began in the Fall of 2020, when we met virtually with our pavilions. With the reality that a festival as we have known would still not be possible in 2021, the one message that resonated was the importance of keeping the spirit of Folklorama alive and finding a way to come together safely. I would like to take this moment to thank all of our communities – our Folklorama family – for coming together for the better.”

But that’s not all…

Missing shopping at your favourite pavilions? Check out the Folklorama website for the brand-new virtual ethno-cultural marketplace. Here you will find those hidden treasures or special ethnic treats you may only get once a year.

Want a chance at some extra money? Support youth focused projects that celebrate, educate, promote, and preserve culture by purchasing your 50/50 raffle tickets and contributing to the Folklorama Cultural Preservation Fund.

And introducing for the first time…Ethno-Cultural Food Week! Pair your show with a feast of authentic cuisine while experience the culinary talents of diverse local restaurants.

For more information on this exciting event, visit Folklorama.ca and keep checking back as more vendors will be added daily!

While it will look different this year, Folklorama is excited to start planning for the traditional 2022 Festival which will resume July 31st-August 13th, 2022.