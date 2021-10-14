Fall Fishing Adventures

Fall is a great time to catch fish. With the colder temperatures, you can find a variety of different types of fish in Manitoba lakes and rivers. These include Lake Trout, Northern Pike, Walleye, Large Mouth Bass and more! This year’s fall fishing season is shaping up to be one for many of the FAAM members. Here are some of the photos from fishing adventures.

Eric Labaupa showing off their largest catch of the tournament. A 27.25″ greenback walleye that weighed in at 8.50lbs

l-r Jhoreek Ponce, Chris Yap, Richard Voluntad, Jerry Legaspi with their biggest catch of the Kickerfish Greenback Classic.

FAAM Member Gary Paton showing off his 8th Place 26.25″ walleye.

FAAM Members Tyler Mandziuk and Mike Dotoli waiting for Derby Directors Eric and Divine Labaupa to score their fish.

FAAM Member Janis Surla livestreaming the weigh-ins of the Selkirk Walleye Championship

The team of Eric Labaupa and Justin Surla finished in 19th place out of 68 teams at the recently held St. Georges Voyageurs Pine Falls Tournament.

Huge congratulations to Shiloh Aranzanso who caught her first ever fish recently. A fat yellow perch on Lake Winnipeg.

FAAM Member Regan Aranzanso took a break from volunteer duties at the Kickerfish Greenback Classic to catch some fish from shore.