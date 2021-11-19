Ellen and Derek’s unique 11.11 wedding went viral

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.! After meeting each other in January and confirming they were dating in February. In March, the couple was happily engaged. A whirlwind romance that began early this year Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay finally tied the knot on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in a one-of-a-kind wedding that went viral! The couple exchanged “I Dos“ in an emotional garden ceremony set against the rustic charm of Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas and Resort in Bagac, Bataan. Event stylists Randy Lazaro and Gary Dacanay waved their magic wands and turned the peak of Rancho Bernardo into a fairy wonderland filled with white arches wrapped in greens and roses in white, peach, and pink.

In a uniquely chic affair, 11.11 wedding Ellen walked down the aisle looking stunning and sultry in a high-slit, body-hugging wedding gown by Marc Rancy. The bride’s flawless look was well complemented by her groom’s dapper attire, Derek wore a light gray coat and trousers by Bianca Cordero. His grooming was done by Mong Amado. Derek wore a pair of leather shoes from Godfather Shoes and had it customized by adding their wedding date “11.11” stitched on the leather. The couple’s names were also engraved on the soles. Derek and Ellen’s wedding was a strictly “family-and-close-friends” affair.

Ellen’s tot, Elias Modesto Cruz, and Derek’s teenage son, Austin Ramsay, were scene stealers in their natty getups. Austin is Derek’s 18-year-old son with former model Mary Christine Jolly, while Elias is Ellen’s three-year-old son with actor John Lloyd Cruz. Derek with Ellen’s son Elias was tagged as the “cutest ring bearer” during the ceremony. Meanwhile, the celebrity couple’s speeches moved the wedding guests. Even the event photographer, their good friend Pat Dy, cried.