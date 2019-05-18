Eleazar urges removal of campaign materials

Major General Guillermo Eleazar, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), has asked both winning and losing candidates to voluntarily remove the tarpaulins and other campaign materials they posted in various parts of Metro Manila.

Eleazar said that they are now coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for the final Oplan Baklas. Policemen will assist the MMDA in removing the campaign posters. So far more than 580,000 campaign materials were removed by the NCRPO in Metro Manila especially those placed outside the areas allowed by the Commission Elections.