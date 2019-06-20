Eddie Garcia on ‘DNR’ status

The family of veteran actor Eddie Garcia has not authorized the withdrawal of life support.

This was disclosed by Dr. Tony Rebosa, the family’s spokesperson, who added that the family has agreed to place the veteran actor on DNR or “do not resuscitate” status. Garcia is still in comatose as of press time. According to medical websites, a DNR order is a medical order written by a doctor. It instructs health care providers not to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if a patient’s breathing stops or if the patient’s heart stops beating. The multi-awarded actor was rushed to the hospital last week after he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting for GMA 7’s show “Rosang Agimat.” He turned 90 last May 5.

UPDATE as of June 20, 2019 The Veteran actor passed away at Makati Medical Center Thursday afternoon 4:55 p.m.

Garcia left behind an impressive and remarkable legacy in a showbiz career that spanned nearly 7 decades, with over 600 films to his name as an actor and film director.