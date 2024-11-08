Early Picks for Miss Universe 2024 Semifinalists Highlight Diversity and Strength

Photo Source: @themissuniverseph IG

MANILA, Philippines — As Miss Universe 2024 delegates gather in Mexico City, early forecasts suggest a diverse group of candidates likely to make it to the semifinals, based on initial headshots, videos, and social media presence.

Among the early standouts is Chelsea Manalo from the Philippines, celebrated as the first Filipino titleholder with Afro-American heritage. Her warm personality and determination to secure a fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines have caught attention.

Other favorites include Tatiana Calmell of Peru, aiming to redeem a past near-win, and Thailand’s Opal Chuangsri, rumored to be popular with pageant insiders. South Africa’s Mia le Roux, the first deaf winner in her country, also stands out, alongside Egypt’s Logina Salah, who embraces her unique skin condition, Vitiligo.

The 73rd Miss Universe final show will air on November 16 (November 17, Manila time) on A2Z Kapamilya.