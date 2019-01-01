Duterte says corruption, red tape still rampant

Corruption and red tape are still prevalent in the bureaucracy in exchange for faster public service.

This was bared by President Rodrigo Duterte in his speech during the PDP-Laban campaign rally in Malabon City Tuesday night. He said some people are forced to pay grease money to facilitate the processing of permit applications.

As the President renewed his resolve to weed out erring public servants, he warned anew state officials and workers not to get involved with any irregularity.

He also urged the public to be vigilant against corruption and to report to his office any irregularity. He said he is ready to take action and address the complaint any time of the day.