DepEd Proposes Reducing Senior High School Subjects to Enhance Employability

Photo Source: DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is considering a significant reduction in the number of core subjects in the senior high school (SHS) curriculum to allow students more time for industry-focused work immersion, aimed at increasing graduate employability.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara presented the proposal at the United Nations-led Regional Conference for Educational Planning in Asia, held from November 5 to 7. Angara suggested reducing the curriculum to just five or six core subjects, down from the current 17, to give students greater opportunity to gain hands-on experience through work immersion.

“This adjustment would provide students with more time for on-the-job training, which the industry values highly and which boosts employability,” Angara explained.

The proposed curriculum streamlining aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent call for K-12 program reforms, highlighting concerns about low employability rates among SHS graduates. A 2023 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies found that only 20% of SHS graduates directly entered the workforce, while over 70% pursued higher education.

DepEd has also engaged with the Asian Development Bank for guidance on curriculum adjustments, aiming to produce graduates who are better prepared for immediate employment. The department expects that reducing the academic load in SHS will help bridge the gap between education and industry requirements.