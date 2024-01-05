DepEd Assures Adequate Resources for Grade 11 Students Amid SHS Program Discontinuation

Photo Credit: ABS-CBN News

The Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines has assured that public schools possess the necessary facilities and teaching staff to accommodate over 17,000 Grade 11 students affected by the discontinuation of senior high school (SHS) programs in state and local universities and colleges (SUCs and LUCs). Since the initiation of the K-12 transition period in 2016, the government has implemented robust measures to ensure nationwide schools are equipped with adequate resources for SHS students, according to DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas.

Regional offices of DepEd reported that each public school division can accommodate an average of 250 learners, providing sufficient space for the incoming Grade 11 students. The move follows the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) directive for all SUCs and LUCs to cease offering SHS programs starting the next school year (SY 2024-2025).

While Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Francis Escudero endorse the discontinuation as legal, they emphasize the need to address the needs of affected students. The Teacher’s Dignity Coalition (TDC) and Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) have expressed concern about the “haphazard” discontinuation and urge the government to extend the K-12 transition period to prevent potential drawbacks. Additionally, they stress the importance of minimizing additional costs for families and ensuring the quality of education remains intact. The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) warns of potential shortages in schools nationwide and calls for increased funding for public schools to address massive shortages and support SUCs and LUCs offering SHS programs. CHED Chairman J. Prospero de Vera III acknowledges the concerns and leaves the matter to the board of regents and trustees of SUCs and LUCs for further action.