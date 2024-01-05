Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 52

Reading about music history, genres, and the lives and stories of artists and bands gives the listener a deeper appreciation of and understanding about music itself. If the individual is openminded, then it can prevent him from entertaining uninformed or unobjective criticisms, provide him with a broader context into the listening experience, and enable him to develop a multidimensional–both artistic and academic–approach to the songs, melodies, structures, lyrics…the entire musical art form.

As a music enthusiast and collector, I don’t limit my fascination for only the records; I also collect books about these and the individuals who make them.

This set consists of books about The Cure and several essential compilation albums by the English band, whose music encompasses an array of interrelated genres, such as Post-Punk, New Wave, Gothic, Synthpop, and Shoegaze.

* The Cure: A Perfect Dream by Ian Gittins (2018, Sterling Publishing)

* Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys by Lol Tolhurst (2017, Da Capo Press)

* In Between Days: An Armchair Guide to The Cure by Dave Thompson (2005, Helter Skelter Publishing)

* Staring at the Sea: The Singles [1978–1985] (1986)

* Galore: The Singles 1987–1997 (1997)

* Greatest Hits (2001)

* Join the Dots: B-Sides & Rarities (2004)

Led and fronted by the singer-songwriter/guitarist Robert Smith–also the only remaining original member–The Cure was formed in 1978, in Crawley, West Sussex, England. The enduring band has released 13 studio albums, from 1979’s Three Imaginary Boys to 2008’s 4:13 Dream–and a string of singles that included “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Play for Today,” “Inbetween Days,” “Just like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” “Friday I’m in Love,” “Mint Car,” and “Taking Off.” Smith and company–Simon Gallup (bass), Roger O’Donnell (keyboards), Perry Bamonte (guitars, keyboards), Jason Cooper (drums), and Reeves Gabrels (guitars, six-string bass)–are still actively touring, whereas the long-promised new album is yet to be unleashed.