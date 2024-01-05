Pasko Pop Up: A Celebration of Filipino Culture at The Forks Market

Rainbow Stage Ma-Buhay Singers

This past December, The Forks Market in Winnipeg was illuminated with the vibrant spirit of the Filipino community during the “Pasko Pop Up” event. Held from December 21st to 23rd, this festive gathering was a collaboration between the Manitoba Filipino Business Council, The Kultivation Festival, and The Forks Market, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

The event featured a variety of activities, including educational workshops, a Philippine market, live performances, and a networking mixer. One of the highlights was the “Stocks: The Nuts and Bolts” workshop, aimed at providing financial insights to the community.

Photo Credit – Kat Daaca

The Bahay Kubo Sessions Pasko Special, a fundraising mini-concert, was a key attraction. Talented Filipino-Canadian artists graced the stage, each bringing their unique musical styles to the forefront. The performances ranged from contemporary hits to traditional Filipino songs, highlighting the diverse talents within the community. The concert’s proceeds were dedicated to supporting youth and community programs.

The Pasko Pop Up event served as a delightful showcase of Filipino culture, music, and community spirit. It was a significant occasion for Filipino-Canadians in Winnipeg to celebrate their heritage, share their talents, and come together in a festive atmosphere. This event, through its various activities and performances, not only entertained but also strengthened the bonds within the community, making it a memorable celebration of Filipino culture in the heart of Winnipeg.

Photo Credit: Rein Cabalquinto