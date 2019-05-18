Comelec to fix transparency server glitch

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the drop in the election results in the transparency server was only due to a Java app error.

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said there is nothing to worry about citing the explanation of steering committee head Commissioner Marlon Casquejo that the app just needs to be restarted. At 5:45 am Tuesday, the number of election returns processed went down to 49.76 percent from 92.89 percent. past 6 a.m. The Comelec also reported that on election day 400 to 600 vote counting machines out of 85,000 had issues. A thousand SD (Secure Digital) cards also experienced issues. There were also reports of the voter registration verification system malfunctioning.