Claudine Barretto Raises Eyebrows, Labels Raymart Santiago’s New Relationship as ‘Bad Influence’

Photo credit: GMA News Online

In a grand mediacon for her upcoming GMA-7 show, “Lovers/Liars,” Claudine Barretto made explosive statements about her ongoing legal battle with estranged husband Raymart Santiago. Addressing the annulment case and custody issues, Claudine expressed frustration with Raymart’s attempts to delay deadlines and seek custody of their teenage children.

While hinting at a lack of communication between her and Raymart, Claudine dropped a bombshell about Raymart’s “bad influence” in his new relationship, comparing it unfavorably to his previous one. When probed about the identity of this person, speculations arose, including whether it could be Jodi Sta. Maria.

Claudine neither confirmed nor denied Jodi’s involvement, stating, “I’m not saying anything.” She emphasized her focus on the court proceedings and the importance of not tainting the promotion of “Lovers/Liars” with negativity.

Despite being cut short due to an interview with 24 Oras, Claudine hinted that more details about Raymart’s new relationship would emerge soon. She maintained a cautious stance, expressing a desire not to discuss the matter further to avoid overshadowing the promotional activities for her show.**