Canada’s First-Ever Filipino Restaurant Month Launched

Prix Fixe Menu at Food Trip

Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month – a joint project of the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, Philippine Consulates General (PCG) in Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, and the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) – has officially begun last April 1, 2022 and will run until April 30, 2022.

“As businesses gradually emerge after two years of living with the health restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Filipino Restaurant Month will promote and support the Filipino Restaurants across Canada.”, as emphasized by Ambassador Rodolfo Robles of the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa.

On March 21, 2022, the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary, which spearheaded the Filipino Restaurant Month project along with PDOT-San Francisco, hosted a hybrid press conference to officially announce the Filipino Restaurant Month’s 40 participating restaurants in 7 provinces across Canada and gave media a sneak peek at the prix-fixe menus offered.

“It is our hope that the Filipino Restaurant Month will be the start of a movement to mainstream Filipino cuisine in Canada,” remarked Consul General Zaldy Patron during the press conference.

Diners at the participating restaurants get to win prizes as well. Just order from the prix fixe menu and you get to enter your name for the local and national draw.

Local prizes include $25-$50 vouchers to be given by the participating restaurants and grocery gift cards, while the national prizes include domestic airfare within the Philippines, hotel/resort accommodations, and a day tour for two.

In Manitoba, participating restaurant is Food Trip located at 1045 St. James Street.

Raffle Draw Prizes

Participating cities and restaurants