Alden and Bea start shooting for the first film together



For almost a year after the project was announced, Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo are about to start filming for their first movie together this month as per GMA Network’s Instagram page on November 17, 2021, the news was confirmed by Viva Entertainment executive Vincent Del Rosario himself. Their upcoming movie is a Philippine adaptation of the Korean film “A Moment to Remember,” which will now reportedly be titled “Special Memory.” Asia’s Multimedia Star (Alden Richards) and New Generation Movie Queen (Alonzo) signed their contracts for the film in March, though talks about the project were reported as early as December last year.

Admitting that she is “one of his idols” and that he is a fan of her pairing with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Richards said in August 2020 that it was his dream to work with Alonzo in a movie. “A Moment to Remember” is based on the 2001 Japanese drama “Pure Soul.” It tells the story of a couple who face hardships as a result of Alzheimer’s disease suffered by one of the characters. Alonzo will be taking the role played by actress Son Ye-jin while Richards will be playing the character of Korean actor Jung Woo-sung.