ABROAD Season 2: Isabel Kanaan’s Hit Comedy Series Returns

On June 11 at 8:30 pm ET, get ready for laughter as the highly anticipated Season 2 of the hilarious satirical sketch comedy series, ABROAD, hits the screens on OMNI TV. Created by the talented Filipina comedian, Isabel Kanaan, ABROAD has garnered a Canadian Screen Award nomination and features eight weekly episodes in English and Tagalog, all centered around the immigrant experience in Canada.

Since its debut in 2022, ABROAD sketches have taken the internet by storm, going viral worldwide with millions of views. Isabel receives messages from fans across the globe, eagerly asking where they can catch the show. Unfortunately, for now, it’s exclusively available in Canada through OMNI, leaving fans outside the country heartbroken.

Isabel said “In season 1, we did jokes that we as Filipino-Canadians have been joking about for ages but haven’t seen on TV. ABROAD was a great way to showcase that. In season 2, we’re joking about things that maybe some Filipino-Canadians haven’t thought of, or addressed yet. It’s a great way to get these issues and themes out there.”