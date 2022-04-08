Let’s Strengthen Programs for Out-Of-School Youth – BBM

Photo source: Philstar.com

Last April 7, Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos promised to strengthen the government’s program for out-of-school youth should he win the election in May.

His education agenda, Marcos said in a press statement, will include strengthening Free College Tuition Fee and providing funds for scholarship program of Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“It’s important that we focus on this problem because it is alarming that there are many out-of-school youth, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic their number grew even bigger,” Marcos said.

Marcos also shared that he will build specialized colleges and universities for students who want to study for free and for the students not to go far away from their respective area.

Marcos also pledges to strengthen online course where those who finished the course, regardless of duration, can receive not only certificate but diplomas well.