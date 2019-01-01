Zephanie Dimaranan wins 1st ever ‘Idol Philippines’ title

A 16-year-old girl from Laguna was named first ever “Idol Philippines” on finals night Sunday at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Zephanie Dimaranan bested two other hopefuls Lucas Garcia and Lance Busa, who came in second and third, respectively. Her prizes include a recording contract from Star Music, house and lot, an all-expense paid trip, and P2 million. At 16, Zephanie is a veteran of various singing competitions. Prior to “Idol Philippines,” she joined two singing contests on ABS-CBN. She was one of Sarah Geronimo’s proteges in “The Voice Kids” in 2015. She also joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan.” “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez performed during the finals hosted by Billy Crawford. The judges of the competition were Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, James Reid, and Moira dela Torre.