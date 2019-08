Trillanes mulls joining the academe after Senate stint

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, whose term expired on June 30, is now considering taking teaching jobs in two of the countries’ prime universities.

Trillanes said he will teach “Public Policy” at the University of the Philippines in Diliman (UP-Diliman). He also said he will handle some college subjects at the Ateneo de Manila University. The former senator is a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.