Pacquiao gets no more fight this year

The remaining five months of the year would be boxing-free for Manny Pacquiao.

This was revealed by American matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who heads Pacquiao’s MP Promotions. Gibbons however said that retirement is not on the table yet as the Filipino boxing icon still got the passion for the sport. He added that the next fight should be shaping up by year-end.