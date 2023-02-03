Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce 2023 Season Schedule

Sea Bears to open inaugural season at home on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are pleased to announce their inaugural season schedule. The team launches its first CEBL campaign with a home game at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, May 27, 2023 against the Vancouver Bandits. Following the home opener, the Sea Bears head out on a four game road trip starting with a clash against CEBL defending champions the Brampton Honey Badgers. The Sea Bears will play a total of 10 home games, with five games landing on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Season ticket deposits for the 2023 Winnipeg Sea Bears season are now being accepted at www.seabears.ca, and prices start as low as $25 per game including all taxes and fees. Fans can put down a non-refundable $50 deposit per ticket, which ensures priority access to the best seats at the best prices. Fans that have already placed a season ticket deposit will be contacted in February to begin the exciting process of selecting their seats. Additional information on group, flex, and single game tickets will be released at a later date.

The CEBL has also announced a new conference model of competition for its fifth season in 2023. The league’s 10 teams are now divided into an Eastern and Western Conference. The Western Conference includes the Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Eastern Conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montréal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

The 2023 Championship Weekend takes place in Vancouver from August 11-13. The host team, Vancouver Bandits, along with the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference will automatically be seeded into the semifinals hosted on Championship Weekend. The CEBL postseason will feature play-in games between the third- and fourth-ranked teams in each conference. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals and play the second-best team of their respective conferences. The fifth-ranked team in each conference will be eliminated unless Vancouver places fifth in the west, in which case the fourth-ranked west team will get eliminated. Quarterfinal winners in each conference will play their respective conference teams already seeded in the semifinals. The full postseason schedule will be revealed closer to the season.

Highlights of the 2023 Winnipeg Sea Bears schedule include:

• A total of 20 regular season games during a 10-week campaign

◦ Ten home games at Canada Life Centre

◦ Five weekend games, including two Fridays, two Saturdays, and one Sunday afternoon

• Two early season tests against the defending champions, the Brampton Honey Badgers; on the road Thursday, June 1 and at home on Thursday, June 15.

• Longest home game stretches of three games – June 21 – 29 and July 11 – 16.

• The longest road trip of the season – four games between June 1 – 9.

• The regular season concludes at home Saturday, July 29 against Edmonton.

• 2023 Championship Weekend takes place in Vancouver from August 11-13.

The schedule of nationally televised games will be announced at a later date and fans don’t need to miss a second of the action as all games including playoffs will be live-streamed on CEBL’s OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).