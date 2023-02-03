One mobile pass; five ways to explore Winnipeg

Visit up to five popular Winnipeg destinations with Tourism Winnipeg’s new mobile passport, offering up to 35% off individual admissions

Winnipeg, January 23, 2023 – Tourism Winnipeg launched a new digital pass today designed to boost visitation to local attractions and offer valuable savings on admission. The Winnipeg Attractions Pass is a new program that will run throughout 2023 and beyond to showcase some of our city’s top destinations.

With five local attractions included within the mobile passport, the Winnipeg Attractions Pass highlights the best of Winnipeg in an easy, mobile-friendly way. Visitors and locals can choose between a one- or three-day pass for admission to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, FortWhyte Alive, Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, Royal Canadian Mint and The Manitoba Museum. Purchasing a pass is more cost-effective than buying tickets individually per attraction.



Manitoba Museum

“We have world-class destinations and the Winnipeg Attractions Pass is an excellent way to discover or rediscover what we have to offer. We know that Winnipeggers love a good deal, so if you’re local and looking for adventure, this is an amazing way to see Winnipeg’s wonders. The pass also makes a great gift for the explorers in your life, or for when you’re introducing out-of-town guests to our premier attractions,” said Tyler Walsh, Director of Marketing at Economic Development Winnipeg.

Tourism Winnipeg reached out to a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango, to create the program. The pass is supported by Travel Manitoba, which has launched a series of Manitoba passes, including a Manitoba Brew Pass and an Explore Churchill Pass. Using Bandwango’s proven technology, the Tourism Winnipeg team began working alongside local attractions to create the Winnipeg Attractions Pass.

“When we reached out to our attraction partners, they were very excited to take part in this initiative,” said Walsh. “There are other major destinations utilizing the technology to deliver similar programs, from experiences in Toronto to Las Vegas. The Winnipeg Attractions Pass is one-of-its-kind in our city, and we couldn’t be happier to launch it and deliver great savings to visitors and locals.”

The Winnipeg Attractions Pass can be purchased securely online through tourismwinnipeg.com/pass. Upon completion of registration, passholders receive a link to their mobile phone through text and email which instructs them to add the icon to their home screen for anytime access (no app to download).



Canadian Museum for Human Rights

To support sales of the pass and drive visitors to our partner attractions, Tourism Winnipeg will launch a marketing and influencer campaign targeted to those living in travel markets like rural Manitoba, as well as in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

“We cannot wait to see how passholders take advantage of this great deal and challenge themselves. The pass will make for an awesome spring break with the kids or a wonderful few days hosting visitors. Is it possible to see all five attractions before a pass expires? Absolutely it is, but you will definitely want to fuel up and wear comfortable shoes!”

Winnipeg Attractions Pass key info

• Cost: The one-day Winnipeg Attractions Pass costs $21 for children and $37 for adults. The three-day pass is $29 for children and $52 for adults.

• Plan accordingly: Passes are available for purchase as of Monday, January 23, 2023 and must be activated and used within 90 days of purchase.

• How it works: One-day passholders have 24 hours in total to visit selected attraction(s). Three-day passholders have 72 hours total to experience partner attractions of their choice. A 24- or 72-hour time clock is activated when a passholder visits a first attraction and redeems it for admission; the one-day pass expires after 24 hours and the three-day pass after 72 hours.

• See terms and conditions and buy now: Visit tourismwinnipeg.com/pass for complete details and to purchase your Winnipeg Attractions Pass.