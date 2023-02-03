Manitoba Government offers free Provincial Park Entry for Month of February

The Manitoba government will once again offer free park entry for the entire month of February so Manitobans and visitors can take advantage of the many winter activities available in provincial parks, Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton announced today.

“In Manitoba’s provincial parks, winter is a season worth celebrating,” said Wharton. “Our government is pleased to make it easier for Manitobans to participate in invigorating, enjoyable winter experiences surrounded by our province’s natural beauty.”

Vehicle permits are not required in any provincial park in February, but Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using trails. Entrance fees still apply in national parks.

Provincial parks have groomed trails for a variety of activities including cross-country skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing and hiking. Paint Lake, Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also offer outdoor skating areas, hockey rinks and toboggan hills. Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park has ice-fishing shelters on Lake Winnipeg that are free to use.

Manitobans are encouraged to check trail conditions before visiting parks. Trail maps and updated reports can be found at: https://www.gov.mb.ca/sd/parks/recreation-and-activities/trail_conditions/index.html.

Trail users are reminded to only use trails for designated activities, keep dogs on leash and practise the principles of “Leave No Trace.”

Park interpreters in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks offer numerous guided programs to enrich visitor experiences. Highlights for the month of February include wolf howl hikes, snowshoe treks, ski clinics, quinzhee building and ice fishing. Event details and registration information can be found at www.manitobaparks.com.

Teachers can also book free guided field trips to Birds Hill, Spruce Woods and Whiteshell provincial parks, along with virtual programs to bring park interpreters into classrooms.

Annual park vehicle permits will be available for purchase beginning on March 1. To purchase a permit, visit: www.manitobaelicensing.ca.

For more information on winter activities and interpretive programs in provincial parks, email ParkInterpretation@gov.mb.ca or visit www.manitobaparks.com.