Virtual Filipino Heritage Month Celebration with the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Hosted on Zoom & Ahmed Hussen’s Facebook Page

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s favourite Filipino dish is Chicken Adobo. He’s also experienced Jollibee in Manila and also several years ago in Winnipeg. While everything on the menu including the mango pie was amazing, he doesn’t quite understand the sweet Jollibee spaghetti.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by CTV’s Mellissa Grelo in a Facebook Live virtual event on June 29 for a Virtual Filipino Heritage Month Celebration. Trudeau was joined by several members of Parliament including Winnipeg’s own Kevin Lamoureux, MP for Winnipeg North.

In Trudeau’s closing remarks, he highlighted the contributions of Filipino-Canadians to Canada:, “So many Canadians have stepped up during this pandemic, whether it’s just being there for your neighbors, or they’re on the frontlines of this health pandemic. Filipino-Canadians have always been there to care for the community for looking out for each other and, and it’s just been extraordinary to see that the sacrifices that the same anxieties and fear that we all have about our kids, and, and yet you kept going to work every single day and you know in health care.”

Other segments included Minister Ahmad Hussein. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development hosted a panel of three Filipino families sharing their experiences to moving to Canada to raise their families.

