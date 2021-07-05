Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba (PHCM) hosts Virtual Welcome Newcomers Event

By Roselyn Advincula





Thank you so much Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba through Tita Perla for hosting our very first online Welcome to Newcomers event. We’ve been doing this for many years in person and we are still able to offer it to our newcomers through zoom.

Thank you to our volunteers and guest speakers for giving us your time and providing important information needed. Looking forward to more collaboration with all of you.

Thank you to our participants for joining us and trusting us. Some are still in Philippines and are scheduled to arrive in July, one family just arrived 2 days ago and are still in their quarantine period, one family is from Edmonton and many are newcomers who arrived very recently and during this pandemic times.

Thank you for continuously creating an atmosphere of community and building friendships and relationships amidst our current situation. I am praying that we can one day gather all together in person again while we share food, laughter and happy moments.