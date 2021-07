Filipino Heritage Month: Philippine Super Flag



The Philippine super flag was unfurled on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature. As COVID19 restrictions eased in Manitoba, the opportunity to gather in groups of less than 25 people allowed the opportunity for the Philippine Flag to be unfurled. Joining the unfurling celebrations were Arian Cantiveros, Maggie Urbano-Chan, Aida Champagne,

Aireen Miaral, Frank Urbano, Manny Aranez and Muriel Masangkay.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal