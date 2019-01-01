Thurman regards Pacquiao as ‘easy work’

Keith Thurman is so confident with his upcoming fight with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao that he even regarded the Filipino as “easy work.”

In a recent Instagram live video done on a private plane, Thurman is clearly looking past Pacquiao as he repeated his inquiry for the Filipino icon’s retirement plans. He added that he would be ready to fight Errol Spence after he has defeated the eight-division world champion. He said Spence would prevail in his upcoming fight against Shawn Porter in September for the World Boxing Council version of the 147-pound crown.

The Pacquiao-Thurman fight is scheduled on July 20 (July 21, Manila time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.