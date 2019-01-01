Honasan assumes DICT top post

New Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II took his oath before President Duterte as new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and joined his first Cabinet meeting at the Palace last Monday.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Honasan is qualified to head the department due to his management expertise. Panelo added that apart from his experience as a senator, he has a wealth of experience as a military officer and has a management degree from Asian Institute of Management (AIM).

The former senator replaced Eliseo Rio, who has been appointed DICT Undersecretary.