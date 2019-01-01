AFP identifies one of two Sulu suicide bombers

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) has identified one of the two suspected suicide bombers behind the lethal blast at a military camp in Indanan, Sulu, last week AFP-WestMinCom commander Major General Cirilito Sobejana said suspect Norman Lasuca, a 23-year-old from Jolo, Sulu, was also a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). He carried the first improvised explosive device (IED) that went off at the gate of the Philippine Army’s 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) last June 28. The powerful explosion severed Lasuca’s head and killed eight persons including three soldiers and three civilians. Lasuca’s severed head was later claimed by his mother and a brother at a military morgue at Camp Teodulfo Isabela in Jolo.

Sobejana said the other suspect has Caucasian features and is suspected to be the son of a foreign jihadist who died in a suicide bombing attack in Basilan island in July last year. The Abu Sayyaf Group was eyed by the military as the mastermind behind the attack.