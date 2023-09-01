That’s A Wrap: Folklorama 2023

The ethno-cultural fabric of Manitoba was celebrated over the past 14 days, as 40 Pavilions across Winnipeg (20 in week one and 20 in week two) opened their Pavilion doors, welcoming 301,460, (including 23,707 children who received free admission under the age of 12 years of age). Guests witnessed 874 fantastic shows, while 137 tours visited from across

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and the U.S.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Operations Team, thank you to all our 15,941 volunteers, members, partners, funders, and YOU, our guests for enabling generations to keep sharing their culture, traditions and the stories that weave Manitobans together,” states Teresa Cotroneo, Executive Director, Folklorama. “We look forward to seeing you for Folklorama 53, August 4th-17th, 2024!

Photos by Bryan Mesias

Spain Pavilion

Scotland Pavilion

Chinese Pavilion

African-Caribbean Pavilion

Japanese Pavilion

Tamil Pavilion