KATAUHAN: Reflecting on Filipinx Cultural Identity Through Art

Photo by Charles Venzon

KATAUHAN, a unique art event co-created and curated by Antoinette Baquiran and Charles Venzon, successfully took place on August 25, 2023, at the Platform Centre located at 121-100 Arthur St. Supported by the Kultivation Art Committee and a dedicated jury, the event showcased the talent of local Filipinx artists and provided new perspectives on Filipinx identity through art.

The idea for KATAUHAN was born during a conversation between Charles and Antoinette at the first general Kultivation meeting in 2023 for existing and new members. The event was conceptualized to celebrate the talent of local Filipinx artists and show the community new perspectives of Filipinx identity through art, encouraging learning and curiosity about what these identities represent.

Antoinette Baquiran and Charles Venzon, with the support of the Kultivation Art Committee—comprising David Oro, Jonato Dalayoan, Kevin Celestino, Herlinda Dalayoan, and Allan Pineda—and a jury that included Hazel Venzon, Kristine Alberto, and Chantel Nygaard, curated the event. After approximately two months of planning, KATAUHAN was unveiled to the local community.

The exhibition involved 19 artists, all of whom generously donated their work for the show’s initiative. The event successfully immersed attendees in a gallery that featured a diverse collection of art pieces, each beautifully conveying the essence of Filipinx culture and individual stories.

The curators expressed their gratitude to the Art Committee, Jury, additional volunteers—Sharyn Gutierrez, Jand Avila, Johsa Manzanilla, Darwin Oro, Ralph Gutierrez—and sponsors: Studio Sari Sari, Architects at Play, Bahay Kubo, 4Two Design and Megganelizabeth Diamond and Tayler Buss from Platform Centre, the main event sponsor.

KATAUHAN was more than just an art exhibition; it was a celebration open to everyone and an opportunity to engage with the artistic community, appreciate the fusion of creativity and heritage, and celebrate the stories that shape us. KATAUHAN successfully invited the community to immerse itself in art, culture, and connection, and the curators, artists, and supporters are eager to continue sharing the beauty of Filipinx artistry.

Photos by Ralph Gutierez