“Sharing hope together:” ANCOP Walk celebrates its 20th year

The 20th year of ANCOP (Answer the Cry of the Poor) WALK illuminated 16 locations across Canada this August, uniting communities in support of those less fortunate. In Winnipeg, a powerful testament to compassion unfolded as over 600 participants gathered on August 26 at Assiniboine Park for the annual walk. Its global founder Couples for Christ and biggest supporter in Winnipeg, Vickar Auto Group, led by its owner Mr. Larry Vickar were of course present at the event.

Expressing his elation, Larry Vickar shared, “It is so wonderful! The Vickar Auto Group, myself, and Tova are so happy to have these over 600 like-minded and like-hearted people helping the less fortunate kababayan in whatever way we can. It’s a humanitarian thing. Thank you all for your support.”

Vickar’s opening words highlighted the theme of “sharing hope together,” resonating with ANCOP’s initiatives that his family and busines have been actively involved in. He emphasized the profound significance of collective hope-building, stating, “Hope is a huge word, and we all need hope for a better tomorrow, a better today, and together we could build that hope.”

The event witnessed promising announcements from community leaders and performers, Paul Ong and Dr. Tricia Magsino-Barnabe. Dr. Barnabe shared plans for a dental/optical/vision mission in the Philippines through ANCOP in February 2024, while Ong revealed ANCOP as the chosen beneficiary of his annual charity concert happening in November.

The pinnacle of the ANCOP WALK was a heartfelt gesture, as Vickar Auto Group presented a generous donation of $25,000 through a symbolic cheque, strengthening the spirit of unity and compassion that defines this benevolent cause.

